In brief: A total of 14 items will be up for grabs including game scenes, background music and newly drawn artwork. Konami said there will only be one copy of each item available meaning there will be at least some sort of appeal in terms of rarity.

NFTs were a hot commodity in 2021. Heading into December, consumers had spent nearly $27 billion on the ownership of virtual goods and there’s no reason to believe the momentum slowed over the holidays.

Some might assume there is a clear correlation between NFTs and gamers, but data up to this point does little to validate that assumption. In fact, the opposite seems true, which makes it a bit perplexing that gaming companies like Konami keep pressing the issue.

Yet here we are with Konami preparing to auction off a handful of Castlevania NFTs to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the franchise.

The gaming company is working with OpenSea on the auction, a leading online marketplace for virtual collectibles. The auction page is already live although bidding doesn’t start until January 12.

Those who purchase an NFT will also have the opportunity to have their name listed on Konami’s website through at least the end of the year.

As this isn't an in-game NFT offering like we've seen from other game developers, it's difficult to predict with any certainty how things might go.