What just happened? General Motors as part of its CES 2022 virtual keynote this week unveiled a reimagined, fully electric version of its Silverado full-size pickup truck and it didn’t take long for consumers to stamp it with their seal of approval.

GM CEO Mary Barra in a recent interview with Bloomberg said the RST First Edition sold out in just 12 minutes, adding that reservations are still coming in.

The 2024 Silverado EV is powered by GM’s Ultium platform and will be available in two configurations at launch. The RST First Edition for the consumer market will afford an estimated 400 miles of range on a single charge along with 10.2kW of offboard power as well as options like four-wheel steering, a fixed glass roof and a 17-inch infotainment system.

Power wise, you’re looking at 664 horsepower and 780 ft.-lbs. of torque that’ll be good for a 0-60 mph jaunt in less than 4.5 seconds.

A fleet-oriented work truck model is also in the works and will start at $39,990. The RST First Edition will be a good bit pricier when it arrives in the fall of 2023, with a reported starting price of $105,000.

GM also has the new EV Hummer in its lineup, but it isn’t the only automaker finding success with electric pickups. Ford recently said it would be nearly doubling production capacity for its F-150 Lightning to meet surging demand as consumers continue to show a propensity for modern electric vehicles.