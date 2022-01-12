What just happened? Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl will not arrive on April 28 as originally scheduled. Developer GSC Game World said it has decided to postpone the launch until December 8, 2022, to provide more time to fulfill their vision and achieve the desired state of the game. It is the biggest project they’ve ever undertaken and thus, requires extensive testing and polishing.

Stalker 2 was announced way back in 2010 with a 2012 release date. Unfortunately, GSC Game World hit a rocky patch and was officially dissolved at the end of 2011. The developer would return in late 2014 and four years later, announced a new version of Stalker 2 was in the works but wouldn’t be ready until 2021.

More recently, GSC Game World felt the wrath of miffed gamers and walked back its decision to include NFTs in its upcoming title.

Stalker 2 joins a growing list of games and hardware that have been delayed in recent memory including Final Fantasy XVI, Overwatch 2, Diablo 4, Panic’s Playdate and the Steam Deck, just to name a few.

The first-person shooter will be the fourth game in the series and the first to launch on consoles. It’s available to pre-order over on Steam for $59.99 but note that you’ll need a fairly decent PC in order to run it. Gamers will also be able to play it on Xbox Series X/S and through Xbox Game Pass from December 8.