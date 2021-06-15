In a nutshell: Stalker 2 was one of several exciting games revealed at E3 that look gorgeous, but those stunning graphics mean a pretty beefy rig is required to get the most out of the game—even the minimum specs are quite demanding compared to some modern titles—and you may need to clear space from your SSD.

We’ve been waiting for a new Stalker game since 2009’s Call of Pripyat. At E3, it was revealed that the next entry in the franchise—Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl—is one of several that Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to play on the day of release; in this case, April 28, 2022.

Those who can’t wait to get back to the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone can pre-purchase Stalker 2 right now on Steam, where the system requirements are listed. The minimum specs ask for a Ryzen 5 1600X / Core i5-7600K and Radeon RX 580 8GB / GeForce GTX 1060 6GB. That’s more demanding than Cyberpunk 2077, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and Watch Dogs Legion. Plus, players require an SSD with 150GB of free space.

Stalker 2 Minimum requirements

OS: Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i5-7600K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

RAM: 8GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB

Storage: 150GB

Additional notes: SSD

Moving onto the recommended specs, the CPU requirement is upped to a Core i7-9700K or Ryzen 7 3700X, and you’ll need at least a Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB / GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 8GB / GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB.

Stalker 2 recommended specifications

OS: Windows 10

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X | Intel Core i7-9700K

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 8GB | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB

Storage: 150GB

Additional notes: SSD

Many modern AAA games require a huge chunk of storage space, such as CoD: Modern Warfare’s 200GB, and several, including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, recommend an SSD, though few ask for a solid-state drive as a minimum requirement; World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is one that comes to mind. You can play that game on HDD, but performance may be heavily impacted.

Unlike many other titles, no targeted frame rates/resolutions were included in the PC requirements, but they could be added before Stalker 2 arrives next year.