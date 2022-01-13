In brief: The first benchmarks results of the newly announced Intel Celeron G6900 were spotted in the Geekbench database, and they sure seem promising. Compared to other 12th Gen Core processors, it's far from impressive, but when compared with the 10th Gen Core i9-10900K, single-threaded performance seems to be on the same level.

To put things into perspective, we should first compare the specifications of both chips. The Intel Celeron G6900 is a 2C/2T processor with a 3.4GHz base frequency, 4MB of L3 cache and 46W TDP. As for the Core i9-10900K, it's a 10C/20T CPU with a 3.7GHz base frequency, boosting up to 5.3GHz using Thermal Velocity Boost technology. In addition, the chip carries 20MB of L3 cache and has a 125W TDP.

On paper, the i9 processor seems far superior to the G6900 in all aspects, but according to the various recently found Geekbench entries, it's not that simple. Mounted on an ASRock Z690M Phantom Gaming 4 motherboard and paired with 16GB of DDR4 memory, the Alder Lake Celeron single-thread performance is on par with the 10th Gen Core processor.

The Geekbench entries show the processor running at 4.4GHz, scoring around 1400 points in the single-thread benchmark. On the multi-core test, scores vary between 2300 and 2600 points.

Comparing the G6900 scores with those on the Geekbench processor benchmark chart, the Alder Lake chip seems to perform about the same as the Intel Core i9-10900K (1393 points) in single-core scenarios. That's rather impressive, considering the former is an entry-level 12th Gen Core processor, and the i9-10900K is a two-generation-old flagship.

As expected, the multi-core performance difference between the two is considerable, but that is expected considering the massive difference in the number of cores (2 vs 10 with HyperThreading).

Despite the surprising single-threaded performance, the G6900 won't be your go-to processor for gaming systems. Single-core performance is vital for gaming, but modern titles benefit from higher core counts, which this processor lacks. Overall, the entry-level Alder Lake CPU seems more suitable for office work and general use computers.