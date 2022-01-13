In brief: Do you miss playing Fortnite on your iPhone? If so, we have good news for you. Fortnite is coming back to iOS, but not through the App Store. Instead, it's Nvidia doing it, bringing the world-famous battle royale game to the mobile platform.

Next week, Nvidia will launch a limited-time closed beta to allow mobile gamers to play Fortnite with built-in touch support via GeForce Now. iOS users will be allowed to play Epic Games' battle royale through the Safari web browser, while those on Android can do it via the GeForce Now Android app.

For Android users, this news might come just as an alternative method to play Fortnite. However, iOS users have been deprived of the game since Apple removed the battle royale from the App Store in August 2020 after Epic added a direct payment option within its title.

Since then, Apple and Epic have been trading blows in court. Most cases were ruled in favor of Apple, but Epic appealed. Meanwhile, Fortnite is nowhere to be seen in the App Store, as Apple declined the addition of the battle royale game until all appeals are exhausted, which may take up to five years.

If you're interested in trying Fortnite closed beta on GeForce Now mobile, feel free to join the waitlist. You'll need an Nvidia account and a GFN membership (free subscribers are also eligible). Nvidia will select users in batches over the coming weeks.

Fortnite is the first PC game with touch control support coming to Nvidia's cloud gaming platform, but the company plans to add more titles soon. This move would allow the company to expand beyond desktops and laptops, increasing its presence in the mobile segment.

Besides Fortnite, Nvidia also added other games to its cloud gaming streaming service including The Anacrusis, Supraland Six Inches Under, Galactic Civilizations 3, and Ready or Not.