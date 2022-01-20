Why it matters: This week, tucked away in Microsoft’s announcement of upcoming Game Pass games, was a Taiko no Tatsujin game that publisher Bandai Namco hadn’t yet announced. It will be available on the service immediately upon its January 27 release and is the first game in the long-running series to come to Microsoft platforms.

Since the original 2001 arcade release, Bandai Namco’s series of Taiko drum rhythm games have spawned dozens of entries on various PlayStation, Nintendo, and mobile platforms. Although, cutesy characters WadaDon and twin brother WadaKatsu have never had a debut on Xbox or PC—until now.

The only official information on Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master comes from Microsoft’s latest Game Pass release list, the Bandai Namco Asia website, and a tweet from Bandai Namco Europe. This new game will have around 70 songs, two-player local multiplayer, and online leaderboards.

Drum out high scores by playing along with Don and Ka in Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master!



Choose from over 70 songs and play with friends in local multiplayer mode and online ranked matches.

Light your drumming spirit on fire! pic.twitter.com/P1sgcIpvED — BANDAI NAMCO EUROPE (@BandaiNamcoEU) January 18, 2022

Bandai Namco so far hasn’t said anything about releasing the Taiko drum controller for Xbox. However, the ones compatible with the 2018 PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch versions are compatible with PCs (primarily for browser games up until now).

Even though the game comes out in a week, store pages haven’t appeared on Bandai Namco’s website, Steam (where the company has sold all its PC games), or the Microsoft Store.