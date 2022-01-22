In brief: Nvidia’s European websites have been updated with new MSRPs for the RTX 3000-series Founders Edition models. The GPUs are now priced 5-6% higher, or in monetary terms, from €20 to €100 higher. Nvidia hasn’t explained the change, so we’re left to speculate about it.

One likely explanation is the value of the Euro versus the American dollar has fallen nearly seven percent in the past year. Nvidia, an American company, could be adjusting its European prices by a corresponding amount so that they’re back in line with the American prices. It’s not a particularly common practice, but it’s not unheard of.

Old MSRP New MSRP Increase RTX 3090 €1549 €1649 €100 (6%) RTX 3080 Ti €1199 €1269 €70 (6%) RTX 3080 €719 €759 €40 (6%) RTX 3070 Ti €619 €649 €30 (5%) RTX 3070 €519 €549 €30 (6%) RTX 3060 Ti €419 €439 €20 (5%)

One GPU is notably absent from this table -- the RTX 3060. It had a price of €329 or £299 until a few days ago when Nvidia removed its European and British MSRPs from their websites. We’re not sure what that means.

This table doesn’t show the prices in pounds because the only change made to the UK pricing was a four-percent bump to the RTX 3070 Ti, which is now £549, up from £529. More increases might follow, though.

Consequently, small changes to MSRPs don’t matter. Most of these GPUs are being sold and will continue to be sold for more than double their MSRP.