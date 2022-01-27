In brief: Epic has launched its Lunar New Year Sale, offering discounts of up to 75 percent off more than 1,300 games, editions and add-ons for a limited time. The company also said it'll continue to offer complimentary titles throughout 2022, allowing gamers to further grow their libraries for free.

Highlights include 50 percent off Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Ultimate Edition, bringing the cost down from $119.99 to $59.99, half off Cyberpunk 2077 and Red Dead Redemption 2 – yours for only $29.99 each – and 35 percent off Far Cry 6, which puts it at $38.99.

Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto V can also be had at a 50 percent discount, yours for $14.99. Borderlands 3 from Gearbox Software is down to $14.99 after a generous 75 percent discount, and you can take home Death Stranding for only $20.99 after a 65 percent price cut.

Epic also shared some interesting information in its 2021 year in review, noting it now has over 194 million Epic Games Store PC users, an increase of 34 million from 2020. Daily active users peaked at 31.1 million, and peak concurrent users topped out at 13.2 million. In December, monthly active users peaked at 62 million, up from 56 million during the same period a year earlier.

Epic gave away 89 free games worth $2,120 in 2021, and confirmed plans to continue giving away free games on a weekly basis in 2022. The current freebie is Daemon X Machina, which you can pick up through February 3 at 10 a.m. After that, Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair will be up for grabs.

The Epic Games Store Lunar New Year Sale runs through February 10 at 11 a.m. Eastern.