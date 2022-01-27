In context: Logan Paul upset Twitter in December by encapsulating old Game Boy Colors in clear epoxy resin to create unique artwork. Grid Studio is also creating art with old electronics, albeit in a less destructive and permanent way.

Grid Studio takes classic electronics like the Game Boy, the original iPhone and the Sega Game Gear, disassembles them, then uses the parts to build an informative diorama.

Collecting and displaying hardware from yesteryear is one thing, but Grid Studio takes it a step further by highlighting the hardware within that made the magic happen.

Pricing varies depending on the display, but on average you can expect to pay anywhere between $150 and $400. That may be more than some are willing to shell out for disassembled hardware, but if you’re looking for a unique gift for the tech lover or gaming enthusiast in your life, it might be worth checking out.

For those wondering, you're not going to be able to reconstruct these gadgets into functional products, especially considering Grid uses fake batteries to eliminate safety concerns.

Several offerings have already sold out including the Apple Watch Series 1, the Magic Mouse and the Game Gear, but others like the Sony PSP, the Nintendo DS Lite and the DualShock 4 controller are still in stock as of this writing.