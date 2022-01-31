In brief: Paramount has shared the first official trailer for Halo, the live-action series adaptation of the popular video game franchise with the same name. The series was originally slated for Showtime but has since been acquired by Paramount+ and will premiere in late March.

The Halo TV series has been a long time in the making. Microsoft originally detailed the project alongside the announcement of the Xbox One in May 2013, with Steven Spielberg attached as an executive producer.

Given Microsoft’s heavy entertainment push at the time, some believed the series might air exclusively on Xbox Live. A year later, however, we learned that Microsoft was close to signing a distribution deal for Halo with Showtime. Not much happened over the next five years but in 2019, Microsoft confirmed a 10-episode season for Showtime. Then in February 2021, it was revealed that the series would be moving from Showtime to Paramount+.

The new Halo trailer premiered Sunday during halftime of the AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, Halo the series will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future. In a war for humanity's very survival, our deadliest weapon is our greatest hope. See Master Chief, Cortana, the Covenant, and the other Spartans of Silver Team more in this epic trailer for the new Paramount+ Original Series, Halo. Find the Halo, win the war.

The first episode will premiere on March 24 exclusively on Paramount+ starring Pablo Schreiber as the Master Chief. Jen Taylor, who has voiced Cortana in the video game franchise, will reprise her role in the new series.

Paramount+ starts at $4.99 per month for the ad-supported plan, or $9.99 for no ads except on live TV and "a few shows." Both come with a one-week free trial.