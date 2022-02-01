What just happened? If you’re a Discord user, you may notice a pop-up message about PlayStation integration when logging into the social platform today. That’s because the first stage of the long-awaited PlayStation functionality is finally rolling out.

It was back in May last year when Sony Interactive Entertainment's president and CEO Jim Ryan announced a partnership with Discord that would see it integrated into the PlayStation ecosystem early in 2022. As promised, PlayStation users are now receiving basic support for the app. It started “gradually rolling out” to those in the US a few hours ago and will be making its way overseas soon—the feature has already arrived in the UK.

Connecting your Discord app to your PlayStation Network (PSN) account works like connecting to any other service. Just select the User Settings cog in Discord, click on Connections, and hit the PSN icon. You’ll then be directed to a PSN login page followed by an agreement to link the two accounts.

Once you’ve connected the accounts, you’ll have the option to display any PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 title you’re currently playing, as well as your PSN account name so Discord friends can add you. The feature works on all platforms where Discord is available: Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, and the web app.

It’s noted that in the PSN Privacy Settings, your “PSN Online Status” and “Now Playing” visibility must be set to “Anyone” in order for your status to be visible on Discord.

While there isn’t a lot of functionality introduced today, statements from Sony and Discord suggest this is only the beginning and that more features, such as voice chat integration (hopefully), will be added over time.