What just happened? The Google One cloud storage service has included a VNP for Android devices ever since it launched in the summer of 2020. This week Google finally announced the rollout of a VPN to iOS users.

In addition to releasing Google One VPN for iOS users, Google adds a few features to it while bringing it to more countries. Google didn't specifically mention the feature coming to iPads, but it's a good bet since iPadOS is a fork of iOS.

Like before, Google One’s VPN service is available to subscribers of the premium plans for 2TB ($10 a month) or more storage through the iOS Google One app. Users can also share the storage and VPN with up to five family members.

Google One VPN was already available in the US, the UK, Canada, Mexico, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, and Germany. Google brings new countries into the fold, adding Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Switzerland, with more on the way.

The new features include Save Disconnect, which makes sure you’re only using the internet with VPN enabled, App Bypass, which lets specific apps connect without using VPN, and a Snooze function for temporarily turning off the VPN.

Google also stresses how the VPN’s encryption has been independently audited by the NCC Group and certified by the Internet of Secure Things Alliance.