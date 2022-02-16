In brief: Microsoft’s first cumulative update for Windows is highly anticipated for its Android app support. One of the more minor additions now lets users keep track of subscriptions more easily. Although, it still needs work.

After installing the major OS update that Microsoft rolled out this month, Windows 11 users should find a list called "Your Subscriptions" under Settings > Accounts > Your Microsoft Account. It offers information on subscriptions to services like Microsoft 365.

As PCWorld notes, the page tells users where and how a subscription is billed, who it’s being shared with, and provides information about OneDrive cloud storage. The only subscription that appears on the main dashboard right now is 365. Below is an “All Subscriptions” button that opens the services page on Microsoft’s website, which lists more subscriptions like Game Pass.

The feature could be a first step in offering Windows subscription tracking similar to what Apple has had in the iOS settings menu for a while now. There you can keep track of subscriptions like Apple Arcade, iCloud storage, or Apple TV+ along with family sharing. Oddly, the Windows version of this feature doesn’t appear in Windows 10.

The most significant addition to the Windows 11 update was support for Android apps, but it also improved the Taskbar and redesigned some apps, among other things.