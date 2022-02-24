Rumor mill: Google had a wildly successful launch with the Pixel 6 series, at least where it was available, and it looks like the company isn’t shaking the formula too much for its successor. Renders for the Pixel 7 Pro, which have surfaced quite early considering its expected October launch window, reveal a similar design to last year’s model save for a revamped camera module that now blends in with the frame.

Google bid farewell to its safe but bland phone design with the launch of its Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. Although not as sleek-looking as other rivals in the Android/iOS space, the square design and dual-tone finish became instantly recognizable and unique to Google’s latest flagship.

While it was safe to assume that Google would be sticking with this design language for the upcoming value-based Pixel 6a, the Pixel 7 Pro flagship expected to launch in fall apparently won’t look that different either.

Based on leaked renders shared by Onleaks (via Smartprix), the Pixel 7 Pro looks nigh-on identical to the current 6 Pro, apart from the bigger lenses in the visor (potentially subject to change) and a redesigned module that merges with the phone’s frame for a neater finish.

At 8.7mm thick (11.7mm with the visor), the Pixel 7 Pro is also expected to be 0.2mm thinner than its main Android rival for this year, the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Other details include dual stereo speaks and USB-C at the bottom, a SIM slot on the left side, and power + volume buttons on the right.

As for the internals, 9to5Google reported recently that the search giant was working on a 2nd-gen GS201 Tensor chip with Samsung’s Exynos Modem 5300 for devices codenamed “Cheetah” and “Panther,” i.e., the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

Google's hardware design has changed the Pixel's look dramatically over the years, with the Pixel 3 XL and its ugly notch arguably being the lowest point for the series. With the Pixel 6, however, it seems like Google has finally come up with an iconic look that it will continue to refine across several generations.