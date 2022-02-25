Free is good: February and March are huge release months for gamers. Big names like Horizon Forbidden West, Elden Ring, Dying Light 2, and The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask (Switch) have already landed. Even more AAA titles are on deck for next month, including Gran Turismo 7, GTA 5 (next-gen versions), GhostWire: Tokyo, and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, to name a few. If that's not enough, here are some free games for you.

Although it has been out for a year and a half now, Assassin's Creed Valhalla still ranks on our ongoing current and recent "Best PC Games (You Should Be Playing). If you haven't played it yet, now is the perfect time to try before you buy.

Sorry for the late notice, but as of yesterday, Ubisoft made Assassin's Creed Valhalla free-to-play until February 28. If you hurry, that still gives you more than 72 hours to potentially finish the core story (about 60 hours) as long as your heart doesn't explode from energy drink overdose and 24-hour gaming sessions.

But seriously, it's unlikely you'll get through it, but you'll at least get a good taste of whether or not you want to buy it. Fortunately, it is currently discounted 60 percent across all platforms until March 3. So continuing after the trial ends costs you only $24 for the standard edition, $32 for the deluxe edition (normally $80), and the season pass is marked down to $20—a 50-percent discount.

If that's not enough for you, PlayStation Plus members have four great free picks for March. For the last several months, PS+ freebies have been rather bland, but on Tuesday, March 1, members can add Ark: Survival Evolved (PS4), Team Sonic Racing (PS4), Ghostrunner (PS5), and Ghost of Tsushima: Legends (PS4 and PS5) to their library for free.

Sonic Team Racing and Ark: Survival Evolved got mediocre review scores in the 70s, but that's not bad for being free. Ghostrunner, on the contrary, was warmly welcomed by critics and players, while Ghost of Tsushima was also well received. However, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is an expansion that Sucker Punch added in October 2020 that it later made into a standalone title. It features its own narrative with two-player co-op missions, four-player survivor mode, and a raid mode with unique gear if you complete all three parts of the raid.

The amount of gaming available right now is a bit overwhelming. Horizon Forbidden West, Dying Light 2, and Elden Ring launched this month, and the Cyberpunk 2077 next-gen patch landed on February 15. Then we have highly anticipated games hitting stores next month, including Gran Turismo 7 (March 4), Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (March 25), and Ghostwire: Tokyo (March 25). Grand Theft Auto V is also slated to launch on March 15. Combined with the Vahalla and upcoming PS+ freebies, gamers have a lot of content to sink their time and money into.