Recap: Game Pass has changed the way Microsoft sells games for Xbox and PC. It might have borrowed market share from traditional storefronts like Steam, but Valve doesn't see it as opposition. Valve's Gabe Newell says he'd happily implement Game Pass on Steam if Microsoft were willing.

A recent interview with PC Gamer, Valve CEO Gabe Newell, began with a question about the possibility of Steam creating a Game Pass-like subscription service--a Steam Pass, perhaps. Newell said no, Valve was not interested. Newell was more open to working with Microsoft to host Game Pass on Steam.

"For their customers, it's clearly a popular option, and we'd be more than happy to work with them to get that on Steam," the Valve founder stated. When asked if a new partnership with Microsoft was already in the works, Newell cryptically added, "If your customers want it, then you should figure out how to make it happen. That’s where we’re at."

Some might say there's a bit more to it than that. Steam recently started selling some of the Microsoft Store's formerly exclusive titles like Sea of Thieves. It's also the future home of titles that belong to the Microsoft-owned Bethesda.

Subscription services, in general, are similarly appearing more regularly on Steam. EA Play, for example, joined in 2020, although its premium tier remains exclusive to EA's launcher. Valve's 30% cut of sales might have deterred EA, and it might be a sticking point for Microsoft, too. We'll see what happens.