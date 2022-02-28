The big picture: OnePlus shipped a record 11 million phones globally in 2021, and it has even bigger ambitions for the future. OxygenOS will remain a separate OS experience to Oppo's ColorOS, even as the two operating systems share the same codebase. And if you want faster charging, the company is working on a new technology that will allow you to go from 0 to 100 percent in just 17 minutes.

When OnePlus revealed the OnePlus 10 Pro earlier this year, there was no word on availability outside the Chinese market. At MWC 2022, the company made several announcements related to the future of the OnePlus brand and confirmed the global release path for the OnePlus 10 Pro. The new flagship phone is set to arrive in the North American, European, and Indian markets in March.

OnePlus founder and CEO Pete Lau says the decision to roll out the OnePlus 10 Pro in China first doesn't mean that Oppo's independent sub-brand has lost interest in the US and global markets. The company shipped no less than 11 million phones globally in 2021—four times more than in 2016. The mid-range Nord lineup played a significant role in that growth story, with 10 million units sold in the past two years.

Interestingly, OnePlus won't be going ahead with a unified mobile ColorOS/OxygenOS operating system for its phones. The codebases will remain merged to allow faster development moving forward, but the two brands will remain separate and continue to offer distinct experiences that cater to their respective fans. Lau also revealed that OxygenOS 13 is well underway but didn't share any information on when the update will become available to users.

As for SuperVOOC fast charging—a staple in the Oppo ecosystem—it, too, will receive an upgrade soon. OnePlus is working on a new 150-watt VOOC fast-charging spec that will come later this year. For reference, the OnePlus 10 Pro supports charging at up to 80 watts, which is already higher than most Oppo and OnePlus phones. This boost allows you to get from zero to close to a full charge in less than 30 minutes, which is insanely fast.

OnePlus believes that's still too slow. An unnamed upcoming OnePlus phone equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery will come bundled with a 150-watt charger. The company will go from zero to a full charge in around 17 minutes.

OPPO 240W #SUPERVOOC Flash Charge delivers 100% battery in just 9 minutes, for record-breaking, industry-leading speed. 🚀 #OPPOxMWC22 pic.twitter.com/gPDurHh1Qg — OPPO (@oppo) February 28, 2022

If that doesn't sound like a fire hazard waiting to happen, parent company Oppo is already testing a beefier, 240-watt SuperVOOC charging technology that can fully charge a 4,500 mAh battery in around nine minutes.