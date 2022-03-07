In a nutshell: Select retailers including Amazon, Best Buy and GameStop are getting a head start on the annual celebration of all things Mario with deals across a range of Switch games. Best yet, Nintendo's official sale is still to come where you can likely expect even deeper discounts.

Highlights include $20 off hit Switch games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, Super Mario Maker 2 and Yoshi’s Crafted World. Games are offered in your choice of physical or digital format, and discounts are largely the same regardless of where you shop.

Elsewhere, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Luigi Set is down to $59.99 (normally $99.99) and Mario Plus Rabbids Kingdom Battle can be taken home for just $18.99. If you’re looking for apparel, the Super Mario 85 unisex hoodie is $10 off at $29.99 courtesy of GameStop.

Nintendo last month announced new content for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. It’s not the brand new entry in the series that some were hoping for, but the Booster Course Pack should keep things fresh with six waves of content totaling 48 extra courses by the end of 2023.

Nintendo has officially observed Mario Day – March 10 – since 2016 with discounts on Mario-themed games.

It’s worth noting that these early sales are just that – early discounts from third-party retailers. It is almost a certainty that Nintendo will have its own batch of deals come March 10 and they might even eclipse what’s currently on offer if history is any indicator.

Images credit Pixabay