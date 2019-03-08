In brief: What started as an unofficial observance has turned into an "official" holiday for Nintendo. The company's annual celebration of all things Mario returns on March 10 with deep discounts on five top Switch games featuring everyone's favorite plumber.

If Amazon can create its own “holiday,” why can’t Nintendo? On March 10, the Japanese gaming giant will again celebrate everyone’s favorite Italian plumber with its annual Mario Day observance (March 10 – Mar10, get it?).

In celebration of the event, Nintendo will be offering a discount on select Mario games for its Switch console.

Between March 10 and March 16, anyone that purchases a Nintendo Switch can also pick up one of five games featuring Mario at a 50 percent discount, bringing the total cost of ownership for the console and game to just $329.98. Games featured in the promotion include Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Party, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe and Mario Tennis Aces.

Already own a Switch? Fret not as Nintendo has a promotion for you as well. During the same period, you can purchase a digital download code at select retailers to redeem in the Nintendo eShop for the same five games for just $39.99 each.

Nintendo is also offering a separate deal in which you can nab a Switch and a $35 eShop credit for $299.99, making it a slightly better deal than the Mario Day offering for newcomers.

Lead image courtesy BlueMario1016 via Deviant Art