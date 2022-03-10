In a nutshell: Capcom during Sony’s recent State of Play broadcast showcased Exoprimal, an online, team-based action game pitting players against waves of history’s deadliest dinosaurs that drop out of the sky from mysterious vortexes. At least it’s not another zombie survival game, right?

Exoprimal is set in the year 2043, a time when humans don exosuits to do battle with their reptilian foes. Each type of exosuit has a clearly defined role, so you’ll want to coordinate with your comrades to work out the best strategy before going into battle. Should you find the current approach ineffective, you can change out your exosuit at any time during a mission.

The game's main mode, Dino Survival, involves two teams of five competing in PvE and PvP missions. The first to complete the mission objectives wins.

In a way, Exoprimal feels fresh in that it isn’t the same old “fight off hordes of zombies” narrative that we’ve been dealt for well over a decade now (and it doesn’t look to be Dino Crisis, either). On the other hand, it sort of does seem like the same formula under the surface, just with a new coat of paint.

Be sure to check out the State of Play trailer reveal above. Those seeking additional insight into how the game is shaping up are encouraged to check out Capcom's developer commentary video below or visit the game's official website.

Launch is tentatively slated for sometime in 2023 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC.