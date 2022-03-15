What just happened? We’ve been seeing TVs become more monitor-like for a few years now, and a newly announced product from Hisense continues that trend by offering both a 240Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium. It's also comparatively well priced—in China, at least.

Hisense has announced the 65-inch 4K Gaming TV Ace 2023 television. VideoCardz notes that it features a 240Hz refresh rate panel and 240Hz MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation), along with full-spec HDMI 2.1 48Gbps, VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), and AMD FreeSync Premium. Hisense says it also comes with a 2.7ms response time.

While the TV supports 4K@120Hz for getting the most from games on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, it can also display 240Hz refresh rates, though this will require a PC with a beefy graphics card and playing a game at 1080p or lower.

The Gaming TV Ace 2023 also packs a quad-core ARM Cortex A73 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage, while the ULED panel offers 1.07 billion colors, a Delta-E of 1.5, and 178° viewing angles. Of the three HDMI ports, only one is HDMI 2.1, and you get WiFi 6 and an ethernet port.

Rounding off the features are a pair of 12W speakers that support Dolby Atmos, as well as HDR (Dolby Vision) support.

Hisense’s TV is now available in China for around 5,499 RMB, which is a very reasonable $865. No word when, or if, it will launch in other regions.

If the Hisense Gaming TV Ace 2023 doesn’t reach outside of China and you desperately want to game on a TV instead of a monitor, we still like the LG C1 48-inch—just be careful of any burn-in from that OLED screen.