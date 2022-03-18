Something to look forward to: Fans of Supermassive Games' greatest title, the PlayStation-exclusive Until Dawn, will be overjoyed to learn that a spiritual successor to the Rami Malek-starring horror launches on June 10. The Quarry features a slew of Hollywood stars, including Scream's David Arquette and genre legend Lance Henriksen.

Anyone who has played Until Dawn or one of Supermassive's Dark Pictures titles will be familiar with the cinematic, narrative-driven gameplay style seen in The Quarry. Players make high-pressure decisions that can have relationship consequences and keep characters alive or see them killed off in (usually) brutal fashion, making for numerous possible endings.

The Quarry will put you in the shoes of nine counselors on their last day of summer camp who are "hunted by blood-drenched locals and something far more sinister." Director Will Byles told IGN that each character has ten to 12 different potential deaths, which sounds suitably bloody, adding that the game is "like a circular story and each one of those characters is a spoke heading towards the middle."

At the end of the roughly ten-hour playthrough, players receive character cards depicting the conclusion of that person's personal story; they're collectible, which should encourage plenty of replays.

A similar multiplayer mechanic from the Dark Pictures series will be available in The Quarry. There's a couch co-op mode where people control individual counselors and an online mode that lets other users watch and vote on each decision.

If you find making life-or-death choices a bit too stressful, there's also a "Movie mode" that drops the gameplay entirely and lets players choose how the story progresses.

Unlike Until Dawn, The Quarry will launch on PC, this June 10 (pre-order now), along with the PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One versions. Check out the complete cast list and some of their most famous appearances below, courtesy of IGN.

The Quarry - Cast List