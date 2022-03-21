Seasonal sales: Today, GOG announced the start of its 2022 spring sale, which runs for the next two weeks. In addition to deals on thousands of games, GOG announced new games coming soon and recent demos that are playable now.

The annual GOG Games Festival Spring Edition runs until April 4 at 9am ET with discounts for over 4,000 games, many of which are over 90 percent off. While there aren't any free giveaways like in some of GOG's past sales, the store will rotate through flash deals every two days.

Some of the biggest titles on sale include The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition for $9.99—an 80-percent discount, and Control Ultimate Edition, which customers can grab at 70 percent off ($11.99). Other great deals include Metro Exodus - Gold Edition for $14.79, Cyberpunk 2077 marked down to $29.99, and Disco Elysium - The Final Cut at just $15.99. One of the heftiest discounts is for XCOM 2, which is price-slashed 94 percent, bring it to just $3.59. Customers can pick up the entire Homeworld series for the exact same price.

This week, GOG also announced that A Plague Tale: Requiem—the sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence—would be headed to the store when it launches later this year. The same is true for Steelrising, which releases in June.

Lastly, the Games Festival has also introduced many new free demos for games like Tera Nil, Imagine Earth, Ozymandias: Bronze Age Empire Sim, Mondealy, Zoria: Age of Shattering, and more. You can find a full list of the latest demos on GOG's dedicated demo page.