Why it matters: GOG’s winter sale has arrived, and not a moment too soon. The annual event offers thousands of discounts on a variety of new and classic games, plus a sprinkling of freebies to keep your gaming machine going throughout the chilly holiday season.

GOG is kicking off the festivities with a freebie out of the gate. From now through December 15 at 2 pm UTC, you can grab a copy of Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shotgun on the house. GOG has three additional giveaways scheduled through the remainder of the sale, so be sure to check back often to see what’s coming next.

The store has also added two additional real-time strategy games to its Star Trek collection. Star Trek Armada and Star Trek Armada II are now available, joining six others that landed back in September: Star Trek: Hidden Evil, Star Trek: Voyager – Elite Force, Star Trek: Away Team, Star Trek: Bridge Commander, Star Trek: Starfleet Command III and Star Trek: Elite Force II.

Elsewhere, you’ll find Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition at 85 percent off for the next 48 hours in a flash sale, yours for only $2.99. Pumpkin Jack is also part of the flash sale, down to $10.49 for a limited time.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition is $9.99 after an 80 percent discount you can bring home Control Ultimate Edition for $11.99 after a 70 percent price cut. Sellaris: Galaxy Edition is marked down 75 percent to $12.49 and Biomutant is half off at $29.99.

The GOG Winter Sale runs through January 5 at 2 pm UTC.