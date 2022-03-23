In a nutshell: Of the five new models that MSI has added to its CreatorPro series, only the lowest-end M15 uses an 11th-gen Intel CPU and an Nvidia RTX A1000 GPU, while the remaining workstations use the latest 12th-gen silicon, alongside more powerful RTX A-series variants.

At the top-end of MSI's rebranded CreatorPro workstation line are the Z17 and Z16P laptops, which can be had with up to a 14C/20T Core i9-12900H and a 16GB RTX A5500 GPU. The latter is Nvidia's most powerful professional GPU for mobile workstations, launched recently alongside the reveal of the company's next-gen Hopper architecture.

Both the Z17 (17-inch) and Z16P (16-inch) have support for up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM (4,800MHz) and have Windows Hello-compatible FHD IR webcams on top of their QHD+ (2,560 x 1,600px) resolution displays. These touchscreen IPS panels have a 165Hz refresh rate with 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage, MSI Pen support, and an ambient sensor for brightness adjustment.

These laptops also pack 90Whr batteries but are slightly different in terms of connectivity. The bigger model has Wi-Fi 6E, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, 1 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, 1 x HDMI 2.1, a full-sized SD card reader and DC-in for the 240W power brick. The Z16P, meanwhile, carries over the same setup but with one fewer Thunderbolt 4 port and no HDMI.

Rounding off the rest of the CreatorPro series are the mid-tier M17, M16 and M15 laptops. MSI hasn't specified the details on the bigger M17's display, but it supposedly joins the M15 in having a 16:9 aspect ratio, while all models sport a 16:10 form factor. The M17 and M16 can be had with up to a 14C/20T Core i7-12700H chip with slightly less powerful RTX A-series variants, which include the 12GB A3000, 8GB A2000 and the 4GB A1000 GPU.

The M15, meanwhile, can only pair its 8C/16T i7-11800H with the RTX A1000. These three laptops also support up to 64GB of RAM (albeit DDR4), but they do without high-refresh-rate displays and Windows Hello-compatible webcams.

Being on the chunkier side allows for the addition of Gigabit Ethernet, which is absent on the higher-end, sleeker Z17 and Z16P models. In terms of connectivity, the M17 and M16 feature 1 x USB 3.2 Type-C, 2 x USB 3.2 Type 1, 1 x USB 2.0 Type A, 1 x HDMI 2.0 and DC-in. The smaller M15, meanwhile, has 3 x USB 3.2 Type-A ports, 1 x USB 3.2 Type-C, HDMI 1.4 and DC-in.

Pricing and availability information on the new CreatorPro series is yet to be detailed by MSI, though they're expected to ship in Q2 later this year in-line with Nvidia's GPU roadmap.