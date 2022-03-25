In brief: Barely two weeks after releaseing current-generation versions of Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online, Rockstar has revealed a premium subscription service for the game. It contains monthly drops of exclusive in-game content and bonuses and launches at the end of this month.

Starting March 29, GTA Online players on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles will be able to sign up to GTA+. For $5.99 a month, they'll receive monthly bonuses of in-game currency and the ability to claim unique properties, vehicle upgrades, and cosmetics.

Upon signing up, subscribers will immediately get $500,000 of in-game money and receive that amount again every month. The perks for the first month, ending April 27, include a car with a complimentary upgrade, a yacht upgrade, multiplied rewards for races, additional bonus money from "GTA+ Shark Cards," and more.

The PS5 and Xbox Series versions of GTAV and GTA Online released on March 15 with enhanced graphics and discount pricing that lasts until June. The PS5 version of GTA Online is free to keep until then, so this could be seen as a way for Rockstar to quickly get some revenue from players on that console.

According to reports from last year, GTA VI — assuming that's what the next main entry will be called — isn't expected to arrive until 2024 or 2025. Last month Rockstar confirmed the next GTA is in active development but didn't share any other details.