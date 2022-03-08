Why it matters: Rockstar recently shared details of how it is upgrading GTA V and GTA Online for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles, but didn’t mention the price. This week it revealed the games will be more expensive than most other cross-generation upgrades, even with a launch discount.

Pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series versions of GTA V and GTA Online, which launch March 15, are now open. While not free like many other cross-generation upgrades, there is a steep discount that lasts until June. The PS5 upgrade is cheaper, owing to Sony’s deal with Rockstar.

While we already knew GTA Online by itself would be free on PS5 until June, this week Rockstar revealed GTA V for PS5 will be $10 until then. Afterwards, GTA Online will be $20, and GTA V -- which includes both story mode and GTA Online -- will be $40. During the discount period, the Xbox Series version of GTA Online will be $10 while GTA V will be $20.

This contrasts sharply from Capcom’s recent announcement that it will upgrade Resident Evil VII along with the remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC for free. Upgrading from the last-generation to current-generation versions of recent games like Elden Ring and Cyberpunk 2077 is also free. Sony has committed to a $10 upgrade fee for its in-house games like Gran Turismo 7 and Horizon Forbidden West.

Last Week, Rockstar revealed these new versions of the games will introduce higher resolutions, higher framerates, ray tracing, HDR, and other technical improvements. Players can already start transferring their game progress.