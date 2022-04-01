In a nutshell: There's good news and bad news for lovers of all things Star Wars: the long-awaited Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi has been delayed, but only by two days and we'll be getting two back-to-back episodes at launch. That means the Jedi's story will debut on the same day that season 4 of Stranger Things starts on Netflix.

Ewan McGregor, who is reprising his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi, announced that the series premiere date is moving from May 25 to May 27. While it's now set to debut on Friday, all future episodes will be added on Wednesdays.

The announcement video, tweeted by the official Disney+ Twitter account, includes clips from the show's official trailer.

Disney never said why the show was being pushed back by a couple of days, though IGN notes that Obi-Wan Kenobi will arrive during Star Wars Celebration 2022, which takes place between May 25 and May 29. It's expected that a live screening of the first episodes will take place at the fan event.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is set 10 years after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and brings together McGregor and Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader for the first time in 17 years. It arrives on a wave of renewed love from the Star Wars franchise, ignited by Disney+ TV adaptations The Mandalorian, animated series The Bad Batch, and, to a somewhat lesser extent, The Book of Boba Fett.

May 27 is going to be a big day for fans of both Star Wars and Netflix's flagship sci-fi show, Stranger Things. The highly anticipated fourth season arrives on the same day as Obi-Wan Kenobi, so make sure your diaries are clear.