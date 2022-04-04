In brief: The first two episodes of the Halo television series debuted on Paramount+ late last month to generally positive reviews. Those interested in seeing what the show is all about can now do so without having to sign up for the streaming service.

Paramount recently uploaded the first episode to YouTube to watch free of charge. The hour-long episode has already garnered more than 356,000 views in less than a full week.

The new series is loosely based on the popular Halo video game franchise. It takes place in the same universe fans were introduced to in the original Halo, dramatizing a 26th century conflict between humanity and a group of aliens known as the Covenant. According to the show's description, it will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future.

Paramount appears confident it has a winner on its hands with Halo. The first episode was the streaming service's most-watched series premiere globally when it debuted last month. The production and distribution company even renewed the series for a second season before the first episode premiered. As of writing, season one has a score of 70 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

New episodes premiere on Paramount+ each Thursday, with a total of nine hour-long episodes in season one. Those interested in subscribing to Paramount+ can take the service for a seven-day free trial. Plans start at $4.99 a month afterwards.