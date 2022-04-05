In brief: Coming in at 1,299 RMB or just over $200, Xiaomi's Redmi Curved Monitor is an attractively priced bit of kit considering the features onboard. It's not extreme in any way but is sprinkled with decent specs throughout, including an immersive 1800R curved panel, high refresh rate and HDMI 2.1. It goes on sale in China later this week.

There are quite a few interesting things to note about Xiaomi's latest (and first) Redmi curved monitor. Apart from the low price tag, this ultrawide gaming monitor bears a rather sleek and minimalist look, with no extreme angles/design elements or RGB lighting in its chassis.

As for the specs, this 30-inch Redmi monitor features an ultrawide 21:9 aspect ratio display with narrow bezels, 1800R curvature, a resolution of 2,560 x 1,080px and a fast 200Hz refresh rate. The 8-bit panel uses VA technology with 4ms GTG response times, 300 nits of peak brightness and 126 percent sRGB coverage.

The monitor's Chinese listing page mentions a 3000:1 contrast ratio (no HDR info, apparently) and support for AMD FreeSync Premium for tear-free, low-latency gaming. It's also reasonably equipped in terms of connectivity, which includes 2 x HDMI ports (1 x 2.1 and 1 x 1.4 spec), DisplayPort 1.2 and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The Redmi Curved Monitor will become available in China on April 8. It's currently unknown if Xiaomi has plans for an international launch.