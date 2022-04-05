Facepalm: In what is yet another warning about the inherent dangers of NFTs, a non-fungible token-powered game has just shut down three years after launch, leaving those who've spent hundreds, thousands, and even hundreds of thousands of dollars on F1 Delta Time left with virtually worthless digital assets.

Kotaku reports that F1 Delta Time was one of the first licensed NFT/blockchain games when it arrived back in March 2019. At a time when many people hadn't heard of non-fungible tokens, there was a lot of interest in the title as it offered an official F1 license and promised users the chance to "play to earn." It even held the record for selling the most expensive NFT in its launch year: an in-game car that went for over $100,000.

But for all its boasts, the gameplay video below doesn't scream quality. It also has a 'Poor' rating of just 2.8 stars on this review site.

Three years after it arrived, F1 Delta Time is closing following the expiration of its F1 license, which has not been renewed. Publishers Animoca Brands said owners of digital assets used in the game would be "rewarded for their loyalty and support."

But rather than exchanging the NFTs for crypto, owners can swap them for tokens used in a different racing game. The person who paid $300,000 for an F1 Delta Time NFT is unlikely to be pleased.

The vast majority of people who don't use/own NFTs tend to be against them, especially when it comes to their integration in games. Ubisoft has seen plenty of pushback against its Quartz program, something it seems to blame on the gamers themselves, while the NFTs set for use in Stalker 2 were removed following a backlash.