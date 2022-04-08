In a nutshell: Mighty Coconut describes the Myst DLC as a vivid and challenging course filled with iconic Myst objects, settings and puzzles. There will be 18 easy mode and 18 hard mode holes to tackle solo or with up to four other players. Players are also invited to search for 18 lost balls and participate in a "fox hunt" scavenger expedition.

Cyan Inc. is partnering with Austin-based studio Mighty Coconut to create a 36-hole Myst-themed course for VR standout Walkabout Mini Golf.

We're thrilled to announce a new partnership with the awesome folks at @Mighty_Coconut to develop Walkabout Mini Golf: Myst- a DLC for their game which will be released later this year! 🧵 pic.twitter.com/5iU73Pgfgh

— Cyan Inc. (@cyanworlds) April 6, 2022



Myst debuted on the Macintosh in 1993, pushing the limits of what was possible at the time. The graphic adventure puzzle game was a visual masterpiece unlike anything seen up to that point. It was so advanced that even developer Cyan wasn't sure if it would work until very late into the project.

Myst spawned multiple sequels en route to becoming the best-selling PC game of the 20th century. It has twice been nominated for induction into the World Video Game Hall of Fame, narrowly missing out on both occasions.

Walkabout Mini Golf: Myst will be available on Meta Quest, Steam and forthcoming VR platforms in the fourth quarter of 2022. The base game retails for $14.99. No official word yet on how much the DLC will set buyers back, but if earlier DLC is any indication, you can expect to shell out around $2.99 for the 36-course pack.