In brief: It looks like AMD is indeed preparing to launch refreshed RDNA 2 graphics cards with faster GDDR6 memory in the coming weeks. The new models will land at a time when GPU availability and pricing are improving, so it's possible the company may be able to avoid holding yet another pager launch.

The rumor mill has pointed to an AMD Radeon 6000 series refresh for a while now, but things have been relatively quiet as the release window moved from late April to early May. RDNA 3 GPUs likely won't be ready until late 2022 at the earliest, and that's only if the company is still operating on the original timeline.

Last month, we learned that AMD is looking to launch as many as three refreshed RX 6000 series cards — the RX 6650 XT, RX 6750 XT, and the RX 6950 XT. The news came via a popular and reputable leaker from the Chiphell community, but there were still doubts about the existence of these updated models.

An RRA listing (via @harukaze5719) from late March seemingly confirms these rumors. The card in question is the "AXRX 6750XT 12GBD6-3DHEOC," a custom model made by PowerColor, a subsidiary of the TUL Corporation. Judging by the product name, this will be a Red Devil series card with 12 gigabytes of GDDR6 memory, so almost identical to the RX 6700 XT model except for the VRAM, which will be of the 18 Gbps variety.

At this point, it's unclear if the additional memory bandwidth is the only change on the refreshed RX 6x50 XT series cards, or if they'll also come with a higher boost clock. In any case, the RX 6750 XT will likely perform closer to an RTX 3060 Ti than an RTX 3070, just like the RX 6700 XT. GPU pricing and availability have been improving as of late, so AMD will have to nail the price of the 6x50 XT cards if it wants to move them in any significant quantities.

Luckily for AMD, Intel seems to be dragging its feet with bringing its Arc GPUs to market. The latter company has only shipped one mobile GPU in South Korea with a wider rollout expected in the coming weeks, and its desktop lineup won't break cover until summer. AMD's refreshed RDNA 2 cards are expected to be announced at an event on May 10.