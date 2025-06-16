Something to look forward to: AMD is expected to launch a new Ryzen 9000-series CPU without integrated graphics. The chip, recently mentioned in AGESA version 1.2.0.3e BIOS updates, has now been identified by a tipster as the Ryzen 7 9700F, which is based on Granite Ridge silicon.

Replying to tipster @9550pro's X post about the upcoming Ryzen 9000 CPU, leaker @Zed_Wang claimed that it is likely to be the Ryzen 7 9700F. Built for the AM5 platform, it will reportedly pack eight Zen 5 cores and 16 threads. The chip uses the same Granite Ridge silicon as the existing X-series SKUs, but the "F" in the name suggests it will feature an IOD that lacks integrated graphics.

The exact specifications of the rumored CPU are unknown, but online speculation suggests it could have a base clock of 3.8 GHz and a boost clock of up to 5.5 GHz, like the 9700X. It might also feature the same 32 MB of L3 cache and 65 W TDP as its X-series counterpart, but without the BIOS-based 105 W mode that improves boost frequency residency.

9700F, I guess – MEGAsizeGPU (@Zed__Wang) June 13, 2025

It's unclear how the new CPU will be priced, but it will likely be fairly affordable. Given that the 9700X launched at $329, the 9700F is expected to have a sub-$300 MSRP, with some reports predicting that AMD could even price it at $250. At that price, it could be a great option for gamers on a budget.

The chip was first spotted online earlier this month when motherboard vendors released their latest AGESA 1.2.0.3e BIOS firmware, adding support for a new Ryzen CPU. Some media reports speculated that it could be part of the Ryzen 9000G "Strix Desktop" lineup, but multiple tipsters have since clarified that it will instead belong to the Ryzen 9000 Granite Ridge family.

The Ryzen 9000 lineup currently includes seven CPUs, led by the Ryzen 9 9950X3D, which features 16 Zen 5 cores and 32 threads. Hailed by reviewers as the best all-around mainstream processor, the 9950X3D is significantly faster than Intel's Core Ultra 9 285K, offering up to 35 percent more performance in most real-life gaming benchmarks. It is priced at $699.

The entry-level SKU in the Ryzen 9000 series is the six-core, 12-thread Ryzen 5 9600X. It launched at $249 but is currently listed at $180 on Amazon. Other chips in the lineup include the Ryzen 9 9950X, Ryzen 9 9900X3D, Ryzen 9 9900X, Ryzen 7 9800X3D, and Ryzen 7 9700X. AMD also announced the Ryzen 5 9600 in January, but it has yet to be released.