In brief: Adata has unveiled a small new portable SSD based on the USB 3.2 Gen2 x2 spec that delivers data transfer speeds of up to 2,000MB/s. Called the Elite SE880, Adata's latest drive has wide system compatibility and is launching this week in 500GB and 1TB capacities.

Adata says its new Elite SE880 portable SSD is designed for people on the move. With a volume of just 28cc/0.94fl oz, the drive's measurements are smaller overall than Apple's wireless charging case for the Airpods. It's also quite lightweight, coming in at just 31g.

In terms of performance, this USB 3.2 Gen 2 x2 drive offers read and write speeds of up to 2,000MB/s via USB-C. This puts it ahead of storage rivals like the Samsung T7 and T5, and on par with the likes of Sandisk's Extreme Pro Portable.

However, the Elite SE880 keeps things relatively simple with only a status indicator light and does without some of the fancier features found on competing drives. There's no IP protection, for instance, no fingerprint unlocking, nor any mention of hardware-based encryption on board.

While some users may find the 500GB and 1TB capacities limiting to their use case, the lack of storage options and extra features is what could potentially allow Adata to offer the SE880 at a competitive - but yet unknown - price tag.

The simple plug-n-play drive is compatible with PCs (Windows, Linux and Macs), the latest gaming consoles, and Android devices. Moreover, Adata notifies that in case of data transfers with an older USB 2.0 device, users will need a USB-Y cable to ensure sufficient power delivery.

Out of the box, the Elite SE880 comes with a USB Type-C to C and Type-C to A cable. The drive launches this week and is accompanied by a five-year limited warranty.