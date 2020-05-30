(Starts at 250GB) The Samsung Portable SSD T5 sets an industry standard for others to follow. Pricing is right there for the T5, a three year warranty, security software that is a snap to set up, performance that simply cannot be beat in a medium of this size, and a device so compact that it fits in the palm of your hand and can be thrown in your pocket. The Samsung Portable SSD T5 is a step forward in today’s storage realm.











