(Starts at 250GB) The Samsung Portable SSD T5 sets an industry standard for others to follow. Pricing is right there for the T5, a three year warranty, security software that is a snap to set up, performance that simply cannot be beat in a medium of this size, and a device so compact that it fits in the palm of your hand and can be thrown in your pocket. The Samsung Portable SSD T5 is a step forward in today’s storage realm.-- As reviewed by The SSD Review
Editors Liked
- Streamlined, metal enclosure
- Excellent performance
- Easy-to-use software
- Full hardware-based encryption
Editors Didn't Like
- No backup software
Samsung T5 Portable SSD pricing
|Price
|Date
|Current
|$89
|Jun 2, 2020
|Highest*
|$109
|Mar 29, 2020
|Lowest*
|$79
|Dec 30, 2019
|Average
|$91
* Highest/Lowest price found on Amazon in the last 120 days.