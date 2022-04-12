In a nutshell: Space Perspective is taking a slightly different approach to space tourism compared to competitors SpaceX and Blue Origin. Instead of sending customers on an exhilarating ride to space via traditional rocket propulsion, Spaceship Neptune rises slowly at 12 mph thanks to a large hydrogen-powered balloon.

Launches will take place at dawn so passengers can watch the Sun rise as they ascend. Rather than a quick jaunt to space and back, passengers will glide at the edge of space above 99 percent of the Earth's atmosphere. Here, you'll have two hours to view our planet's curve, the darkness of space and the thin blue outline of the atmosphere.

The capsule's default configuration features nine reclining, plush seats to accommodate eight passengers and a pilot. Space Perspective can rearrange or remove furniture at guests' request for a special event, like a dinner for two or even a wedding.

Dark materials are used throughout the interior of the capsule to reduce glare and reflections from the 360-degree panoramic windows. The restroom also has a huge window so you'll never miss the view. There's even a drink bar and Wi-Fi connectivity – because of course you're going to want to livestream the adventure, no?

One thing you won't experience that you get from the competition – and this is a big one – is the feeling of weightlessness. The trip tops out at an altitude of around 20 miles, far short of the Kármán line – the internationally recognized edge of space – at 62 miles high.

When it's time to return, the capsule will slowly descend and splash down in the ocean. The entire trip lasts roughly six hours.

Space Perspective says anyone that is medically fit to fly with a commercial airline can experience what they have to offer.

The first commercial flights are expected to begin in late 2024 although the first year of tickets has already sold out so any new reservations will be for 2025 and beyond. Pricing for a flight with Space Perspective starts at $125,000 per person.