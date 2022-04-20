In a nutshell: Meta has announced a new Ghostbusters-themed virtual reality game designed specifically for Meta Quest 2. Ghostbusters VR will task players with starting their own Ghostbusters headquarters in San Francisco. Here, players will work to solve a new mystery in the franchise's storied universe – either alone, or with up to three friends in the co-op campaign.

UK-based nDreams is developing the game, and Sony Pictures Virtual Reality is also attached to the project. The game doesn't yet have a release date or ESRB rating, although Meta did say that every game we saw today would launch within the next year.

Strap on your proton pack – it's ghost busting time! ' Add @Ghostbusters VR to your Meta Quest 2 Wishlist now. #GhostbustersVR https://t.co/zheyWyMEmx pic.twitter.com/K79y3HvqIU — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) April 20, 2022

Even the cinematics featured in the trailer aren't representative of actual gameplay. Aside from the teaser and a brief description, there isn't much substance on the game's landing page as of writing.

This isn't the only Ghostbusters game being actively developed.

Last month, American developer IllFonic announced a 4v1 asymmetrical multiplayer game called Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed. IllFonic, as you may know, is best known for creating Friday the 13th: The Game and Predator: Hunting Grounds, two other asymmetrical multiplayer games.

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed will drop on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC later this year, complete with support for cross-platform play.