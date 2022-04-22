A hot potato: Sega's launch date announcement for the remastered Sonic the Hedgehog collection (Sonic Origins) was overshadowed by the DLC and preorder packs that were, at best, a complete misjudgment by Sega and, at worst, a slap in fans' faces from executives motivated by greed—a sentiment seemingly shared by developer Devolver Digital.

The launch announcement of Sonic Origins was greeted with enthusiasm by retro gaming fans, but that quickly turned to confusion and anger due to the selection of pre-order bonuses, DLC, and deluxe edition content so bewildering that it would make Ubisoft blush.

Sega's chart shows that the only thing buyers of the $39.99 standard edition of Sonic Origins get is the "main game." There will also be three pieces of DLC, one of them available only to those who pre-order the standard or $44.99 Digital Deluxe editions. That means pre-ordering appears to be the only way to access mirror mode, something that used to come as standard in Sonic titles.

Even more surprising is that the game's Hard Missions are only available in the DLC and Digital Deluxe Editions. These also contain meme-fodder such as character animations in the main menu and during music islands, and camera controls over the main menu islands.

Our marketing department created a handy guide for preordering Trek to Yomi.



Please use it to navigate your path to purchase. pic.twitter.com/cN9f303FIZ — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) April 20, 2022

Joining the mockery from gamers is Devolver Digital, which has created a pre-ordering guide for its upcoming Samurai title Trek to Yomi. It notes that all versions include an epic journey to the underworld, and back, and even "full credits at the end."

Sonic Origins will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, and PC on June 23.