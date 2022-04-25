Editor's take: Chevrolet is finally building an electrified version of its popular Corvette sports car, and the first model will be available as early as 2023. If we had to guess, the first electric Vette will likely be a hybrid that'll use an electric motor or two to power the front wheels while relying on the traditional gas-powered engine for the rear wheels.

On Monday, General Motors President Mark Reuss confirmed electrified Corvettes will be in addition to the new Z06 and other gas-powered variants coming.

Chevrolet shared a video on its YouTube channel showcasing an electrified, all-wheel drive Vette traversing a snow-covered course.

The C8 already has a reputation for being quick off the line. Add in AWD and it's easy to see how the Corvette could become even more ferocious from a dig.

A fully electric, Ultium-based Corvette is also in the works but no timeline for its arrival was provided. Reuss said details and names for the new electric Vettes will be shared at a later date.

The eighth-generation Corvette (C8) debuted in 2019 as the first mid-engine model in the car's storied history. A higher-performance version, the Z06, was announced late last year and is set to enter production this summer as a 2023 model. It'll feature a naturally aspirated 5.5L V8 making 670 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque with a redline of 8,600 RPM.

GM late last year said it aims to eliminate all tailpipe emissions from light-duty vehicles by 2035 and be carbon neutral by 2040.