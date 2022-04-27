Bottom line: Valve as part of its ongoing midweek madness sale is offering a killer deal on all three games in The Witcher series. It's unclear how long Steam will offer The Witcher Trilogy at this low price. If you are interested, I'd go ahead and grab it ASAP or pick up any of the missing titles to complete the collection if you already have one or two of the others.

The Witcher: Enhanced Edition Director's Cut and The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition are both marked down 85 percent. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition, meanwhile, is 80 percent off. Individually, the games are selling for $1.49, $2.99 and $7.99, respectively, which totals $12.47. If you buy all three as part of the bundle, you'll save an extra 10 percent, bringing the price down to just $11.22.

That'd normally be a good price just for The Witcher 3, but here you're getting all three.

The original game in The Witcher series dropped back in 2007 to largely positive reviews from critics. A sequel followed four years later that garnered an even higher score on Metacritic. The third installment, aptly named The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, landed in 2015 as the high point in the franchise – at least, based on its Metacritic score of 92 and 9.2 user score.