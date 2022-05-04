In a nutshell: Blizzard as promised has revealed details about its next mobile game which is set in the Warcraft universe. Warcraft Arclight Rumble is an action strategy game that tasks players with collecting Warcraft Minis across five playable families: Alliance, Horde, Blackrock, Beast and Undead. Each Mini has unique abilities, and it'll be up to you to mix and match them to build your army for battle.

In addition to the massive single-player campaign featuring over 70 missions, players can compete in PvP or co-op matches across multiple game modes including conquest, dungeons and raids. As you level up, you'll be able to unlock new skills and upgrade your Minis. Gamers are encouraged to replay maps with new combinations of Minis to unlock additional rewards.

"Warcraft Arclight Rumble provides the sort of experience that we always strive to create at Blizzard," said Mike Ybarra, president of Blizzard Entertainment. "It's instantly fun, yet deep and rewarding over the long term, and we're immensely proud to bring a new and authentic representation of Warcraft to mobile. We can't wait for players to experience the joyful chaos of this game for themselves."

There will initially be more than 65 Warcraft Minis to collect, although it's plausible that Blizzard will add additional characters over time. Players can receive in-game currency to add to and level up their collections, either by grinding or through purchases from the in-game shop. Pricing and inventory for the in-game shop will be revealed at a later date, we're told.

Interested parties can pre-register for an opportunity to be included in future beta tests. Blizzard said the game will arrive later this year on Android and iOS in select regions.