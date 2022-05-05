In brief: Lenovo is refreshing and rebranding its Slim notebook line-up, canning the Yoga moniker in the process (in the US, anyway). The Slim 2-in-1 notebooks are coming June 2022 in a variety of models -- including carbon fiber and glass-reinforced options, if you have the extra cash to spare.

The four models with expected June availability are the Lenovo Slim 9i, the Slim 7i Pro X, the Slim 7 Pro X, and the Slim 7i Carbon. The devices are expected to start at $1,799, $1,699, $1,499, and $1,299 respectively. The hardware under the hood is largely configurable, and the options are broader than ever. In the new Slim line-up, you'll be able to choose between integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics and dedicated Nvidia cards, as well as CPUs from both the red and the blue teams.

We'll start with the most expensive flagship Slim notebook, the 14-inch 9i. Here you can get up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM (clocked at 5600Mhz) and an Intel Core i7-1280P, up to a 1TB Gen 4 M.2 SSD, and up to a 4K OLED panel. The graphics are locked in here, with standard Iris Xe silicon. Aside from the OLED, the 9i's standout feature is its unique glass casing.

Next up is the 7i Pro X, which ships with up to an Intel Core i7-12700H and an RTX 3050. The 3050 is hardly the beefiest GPU on the market, but it's definitely a step up from an integrated alternative. This makes the Pro X a viable option for less-intensive titles, which it ought to display well with its 120Hz panel. That display maxes out at 3072x1920 and is a tad larger than the 9i at 14.5-inches, but it lacks OLED illumination.

The 14.5-inch 7i Pro X supports the same storage options as the 9i, but the RAM gets a little speedier at up to 32GB of 6,000Mhz memory.

The third most expensive laptop is the Slim 7 Pro X. It shares the same storage and GPU options as the other Pro X model but allows users to snag up to an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS and 32GB of slightly slower RAM clocked at 5,400Mhz.

The 'cheapest' Slim model is the 7i Carbon. CPU options top out at an i7-1260P from Intel, and the (up to 32GB) RAM speeds are the slowest of the lot at 4,800Mhz. Unlike the Pro X devices, the 7i Carbon uses either Iris Xe graphics or a low-end 2050 from Nvidia. The 14 or 16-inch laptop chassis is reportedly reinforced with lightweight carbon fiber while featuring a magnesium carbon design itself.

These laptops are not available for pre-order yet, so you'll have to wait a couple more months to throw your money Lenovo's way (for these laptops, anyway).