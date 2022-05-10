Bottom line: The new wireless Razer Viper V2 Pro weighs just 58g, making it lighter than most wired gaming mice. It features an upgraded Focus Pro 30K sensor, Optical Gen-3 switches, up to 80 hours of battery life, and a surprising lack of RGB.

Razer has just revealed their new ultra-lightweight wireless gaming mouse, the Viper V2 Pro. It weighs just 58g, making it 16g lighter than the Viper Ultimate that launched in 2019, and it achieves this without having any holes drilled into the shell.

The mouse comes equipped with Razer's new Focus Pro 30K optical sensor, which the company claims can work even on glass surfaces.

The Viper V2 Pro also features upgraded Optical Gen-3 switches rated for up to 90 million clicks. There are no double-clicking issues or debounce delay, and they have improved tactility.

Left-handers will be disappointed to learn that the side buttons on the right have been removed, probably to shave weight. The rubber sides have also been replaced by plastic, although you get a set of pre-cut grip tape in the box. Lastly, there's a button on the bottom to turn the mouse on/off and for on-the-fly DPI changes.

It can be used wirelessly for up to 80 hours (10 hours more than its predecessor) before needing to be recharged through the USB-C port. Bluetooth isn't supported, with the mouse relying on Razer's 2.4GHz HyperSpeed technology for low latency wireless connections.

Similar to Logitech's G Pro X Superlight, the Viper V2 Pro doesn't include RGB lighting, no doubt to save weight. Other features include rounded PTFE feet, a braided charging cable, and a USB adapter so you can keep the wireless dongle closer to the mouse.

The Razer Viper V2 Pro is launching today in black and white color options for $149.99.