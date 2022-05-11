In brief: Google is set to kick off its annual I/O developer conference later today with a keynote from the Shoreline Amphitheatre in its hometown of Mountain View, California. While events like this mostly focus on tools and tech for developers, we're usually treated to some consumer-focused news as well. Android 13 launched in beta last month, and it is pretty much a given that Google will spend some time detailing new features during the keynote.

The event will once again be a virtual affair due to ongoing Covid-19 concerns. Only a handful of Google employees will be on hand live alongside select partners, we're told. That's fine, however, as the keynote will stream live on YouTube.

On the hardware side, we could get our first official look at the Google Pixel Watch. A non-functional prototype of the device was recently found at a restaurant sporting a round form factor and a physical crown. The finder was unable to get it to boot beyond a Google splash screen, likely a security feature to inhibit leaks.

A budget version of the Pixel 6, dubbed the Pixel 6a, could also make an appearance after recently passing through the FCC. Google introduced the original Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro at its fall launch event in October 2021. A recent survey suggested neither the Pixel 6 nor the iPhone SE were selling very well.