In brief: Google is set to kick off its annual I/O developer conference later today with a keynote from the Shoreline Amphitheatre in its hometown of Mountain View, California. While events like this mostly focus on tools and tech for developers, we're usually treated to some consumer-focused news as well. Android 13 launched in beta last month, and it is pretty much a given that Google will spend some time detailing new features during the keynote.

The event will once again be a virtual affair due to ongoing Covid-19 concerns. Only a handful of Google employees will be on hand live alongside select partners, we're told. That's fine, however, as the keynote will stream live on YouTube.

You're invited! ✉️ Tune in to #GoogleIO on May 11 at 10 am PT to see our latest news, demos and more. RSVP today → https://t.co/4vCY6vxjfY pic.twitter.com/jgZPsHBvAP — Google (@Google) April 27, 2022

On the hardware side, we could get our first official look at the Google Pixel Watch. A non-functional prototype of the device was recently found at a restaurant sporting a round form factor and a physical crown. The finder was unable to get it to boot beyond a Google splash screen, likely a security feature to inhibit leaks.

A budget version of the Pixel 6, dubbed the Pixel 6a, could also make an appearance after recently passing through the FCC. Google introduced the original Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro at its fall launch event in October 2021. A recent survey suggested neither the Pixel 6 nor the iPhone SE were selling very well.