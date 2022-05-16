Something to look forward to: After Intel announced its monstrous Alder Lake-HX laptop CPUs last week, it appears that one of the first companies to utilize the processors will be Asus. It will use them in its new ROG Strix Scar gaming laptops that will put many desktops to shame.

ITHome discovered marketing slides for the latest ROG Strix Scar laptops that Asus is set to unveil at its Boundless event tomorrow (May 17). It seems the devices will be configurable with both the Alder Lake-H series and the new Alder Lake-HX line of CPUs.

The flagship laptop in the lineup, the awkwardly named ROG Strix Scar 6 Plus Ultra, features a Core i9-12900HX CPU packing 16 cores and 24 threads. That's the top CPU (with the 12950HX) in the Alder Lake-HX line, and while Intel has its max turbo frequency down as 5.0GHz, the Strix Scar 6 is factory overclocked to reach 5.2GHz.

The Strix Scar 6 will also feature the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 16 GB, which, combined with the Core i9-12900HX CPU's 157W TDP, will push the laptop's total power rating to over 300W, so we can expect it to be about as thick and as hot as a toaster.

Don't be surprised to see the new laptop boast features found in the current ROG Strix Scars, such as 240Hz and higher refresh rates, 2,560 × 1,440 screens, and 100% DCI-P3 color accuracy.

Intel confirmed during its Vision 2022 that Alder Lake-HX processors are essentially Alder Lake-S desktop CPUs without a heat spreader and integrated into laptop-friendly BGA packages. They also support DDR5-4800 memory, x16 PCIe 5.0 (or two x8 connections), and memory & core overclocking in the Core i9-12900HX and the Core i7-12800HX models, as shown in the new Asus ROG Strix Scar 6.

No word yet on the laptops' prices, but the i9-12900H model is around the equivalent of $2,000, so expect the flagship device to be fairly wallet-busting.

Asus was in the news last week after its CEO said demand for graphics cards used to mine crypto was disappearing, but he expects sales of gaming laptops to surge next year.