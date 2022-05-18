What just happened? Amazon has refreshed its Fire 7 tablet with a faster processor, more memory and longer battery life. The e-commerce giant said its new Fire 7 packs an upgraded quad-core processor that's 30 percent faster than its predecessor. The 7-inch slate also ships with 2GB of RAM – twice as much as before – and is rated for up to 10 hours of runtime, which Amazon says is a 40 percent improvement.

Amazon's newest Fire 7 trades out the micro-USB port for a USB-C port and comes with a 5W charger in the box. Front and rear 2MP cameras handle photography duties and video calls, but don't expect much in terms of quality from the lowly shooters.

Alexa also comes standard on new Fire 7 tablets, allowing users to perform various tasks using simple voice commands. Other notable features include a 3.5mm audio jack and a microSD card slot that supports cards up to 1TB in capacity.

Amazon's revised Fire 7 is available to pre-order from today starting at $59.99 for the lockscreen ad-supported version with 16GB of storage in your choice of black, blue or pink. Ad-free models start at $74.99 and if you want to double the local storage to 32GB, expect to shell out a minimum of $79.99 (or $94.99 for the ad-free variant). All models will be released on June 29, 2022.