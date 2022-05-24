What just happened? Nvidia used its Computex 2022 keynote to announce an Asus monitor with a refresh rate that makes 360Hz look comparatively snail-like: the Asus Rog Swift 500Hz. Nvidia says this is the world's first 500Hz G-sync monitor, which uses a brand new type of panel designed specifically for eSports.

Being aimed at eSports fans and pros, elements such as size, resolution, and perfect color reproduction aren't the top priorities for the Rog Swift 500Hz. This is a 24-inch screen with a 1080p resolution that uses a TN panel.

However, the monitor features what Nvidia calls an all-new E-TN (Esports TN) panel to provide maximum motion clarity. The entire device has been created to offer lower latency, boasting features such as G-Sync Esports Mode and Nvidia Reflex Analyzer support.

Nvidia says G-Sync Esports displays are even faster, have even lower response times, and are specifically tuned for competitive games such as CS: GO, Valorant, Overwatch, and Rainbow Six Siege. Nvidia Reflex Analyzer, meanwhile, is a collection of hardware and software tools used to analyze game and total system latency, providing latency information to gamers for optimizing system responsiveness.

The Asus Rog Swift 500Hz is unlikely to appeal to those who aren't into competitive titles and eSports, of course, but it's still incredibly impressive technology to see in a gaming monitor and will be a compelling buy for those who value low latency and minimum ghosting.

No word yet on price, though we can expect such a specialist product to carry a pretty hefty premium, despite the size and resolution.