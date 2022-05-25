Bottom line: Amazon is hosting a one-day sale with discounts on more than two dozen Western Digital and SanDisk-branded storage products. Deals are valid through the end of the day so if you see something you want, it'd be best to go ahead and place your order now.

Several SanDisk microSDXC cards are on offer across a variety of capacities and speed ratings. The SanDisk 256GB Ultra card is down to $23.99 after a 50 percent discount and if you need more space, the 400GB Ultra variant is only $35.99 after a 49 percent price cut.

Those commanding even more space and speed might consider the 512GB Extreme card. The discount isn't as deep on this model at 21 percent off, which brings your out-of-pocket price down to $62.99.

Amazon also has a handful of internal hard drives available under Western Digital's Black and Red Plus / Pro NAS lines.

The 6TB Black HDD can be yours for $134.99 after savings of 29 percent and the 10TB Black variant is $259.99 after a 32 percent discount. The WD 8TB Red Plus NAS drive, meanwhile, is $134.99 after a 46 percent cut. Stepping up to the Pro line, the 14TB Red Pro is $239.99 and the 20TB drive will set you back $399.99 after a 20 percent price cut.

The lone product offered at the full 60 percent discount is the SanDisk 256GB Extreme Pro SDXC card, which can be yours for $39.99.

For those wondering about the tie-in, Western Digital purchased SanDisk for $19 billion back in 2015.

Image credit: Jamaal Cooks